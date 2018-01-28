Body discovered in search for missing Fife man

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for a man missing in Fife.

Police said formal identification had not taken place but the family of John Keir, from Methil, had been told of the discovery.

Mr Keir, 46, was last seen on Saturday in the town’s Simon Crescent.

Officers were called to the Dumbarnie Links area of the East Neuk at around 10.15am on Sunday where the body was recovered from the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Formal identification is yet to take place. However, Mr Keir’s family have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”