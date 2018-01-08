Blaze breaks out at Cowgate nightclub

Have your say

Fire crews have responded to an incident in the Cowgate area of the capital after a plume of smoke was spotted over the city.

Up to 20 firefighters and 7 fire engines are attending the blaze in the building above the OX184 bar in the Old Town.

Witnesses reported seeing firefighters entering the three-storey building wearing breathing apparatus.

The road has been closed and diversions have been put in place while crews tackle the blaze.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.50pm on Monday, 8 January to reports of a fire in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliance to the fire involving a three storey building in the City’s Cowgate.

“Firefighters are using powerful water jets to tackle the fire.”