‘Blank tickets could have been stolen’ from Fringe Office on High Street

Police are appealing for information after a Fringe ticket office was broken into.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on Friday August 3 at the Friends of the Fringe Ticket Office in Old Assembly Close, on the High Street.

Police believe that nothing of value was stolen at the time, however, staff are trying to establish if any blank tickets were taken and police are urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Constable Kirsty Brown from Gayfield Police Station said: “If staff confirm blank tickets were stolen, then there is potential that those responsible will try to create counterfeit tickets and we want the public to ensure they only buy from reputable vendors.

“As part of this investigation we are keen to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time of the break-in. He is described as white, between 40 and 50-years-old with a medium build, bald and wearing all dark clothing.

“Anyone who was in the High Street at the time and saw this individual, or who has any other information relevant to our investigation, should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield Police Station via 101 and quote incident nymber 1699 of the 4th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to this charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.