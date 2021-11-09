Bishopbriggs rail incident: Person dies on tracks as route between Edinburgh to Glasgow diverted

The railway between Lenzie and Bishopbriggs is currently closed while emergency services investigate the death of a person on the line on Tuesday morning.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:24 am
British Transport Police received a report of a casualty on the tracks near Bishopbriggs station just before 8am on Tuesday.

They attended the incident but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently working to identify the individual while carrying out an investigation to establish the circumstances around their death.

ScotRail has closed the line advising passengers who want to travel between Glasgow and Edinburgh to go via Shotts or Airdrie and Bathgate.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Bishopbriggs station at 7.59am this morning, Tuesday, November 9, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

