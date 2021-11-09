British Transport Police received a report of a casualty on the tracks near Bishopbriggs station just before 8am on Tuesday.

They attended the incident but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are currently working to identify the individual while carrying out an investigation to establish the circumstances around their death.

ScotRail has closed the line advising passengers who want to travel between Glasgow and Edinburgh to go via Shotts or Airdrie and Bathgate.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Bishopbriggs station at 7.59am this morning, Tuesday, November 9, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishopbriggs rail incident: Person dies on tracks as route between Edinburgh to Glasgow diverted.

“Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.