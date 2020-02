Have your say

Scottish farmers have been warned to ensure 'highest levels of biosecurity' after a case of bird flu was confirmed on a farm.

In a statement, the National Farmers Union Scotland said: "Urgent message for poultry keepers - low pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was confirmed in a Scottish free range laying flock at the end of last week.

"Please ensure highest levels of biosecurity at this time."