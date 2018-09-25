‘Biggest Scottish independence march yet’ to take place in Edinburgh next month

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a major Scottish independence demonstration in Edinburgh next month.

The rally has been described by organisers All Under One Banner (AUOB) as the “biggest independence demonstration in Scottish history” and will take place on 6 October.

Campaigners have been asked to bring flags, banners, pipes and drums as they walk through the the streets of the Capital to march for independence.

Supporters of Scottish independence will gather at around 1pm at Princes Street Gardens before walking to Princes Street, The Mound, Mound Place, Ramsay Lane, the Royal Mile, South Bridge, Cowgate, Holyrood Road, Holyrood Gait, Queens Drive, House Wynd to the grounds of the Scottish Parliament.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the procession route.

Earlier this month hundreds of people gathered for the annual Hope Over Fear rally, led by former MSP Tommy Sheridan, which took place in Glasgow’s George Square

