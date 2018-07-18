Best responses as ‘smiley and sad’ Humza Yousaf becomes a meme

It’s safe to say that Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has a lot on his plate, but his first action appears to be embracing his new status as a meme.

After the recent reshuffle of the Scottish cabinet, publicity photos were released of each member, including a jovial pose and a more serious one. Yousaf’s pictures in particular caught the eye of Twitter users, who quickly paired the Secretary for Justice’s smiley snap and furrowed brow with various captions – to hilarious effect. Yousaf took it in his stride, tweeting that he had been enjoying the memes, and even sharing a couple of his favourites.

A version of this story appeared on our sister site The I