Best properties for sale in Edinburgh’s west end

Edinburgh’s west end has long been a sought after address thanks to its proximity to a range of independent shops, bars and restaurants and the historical and beautiful Georgian buildings.

As well as its architecture, Edinburgh’s West End is also sought after for its beautiful gardens and access to the best of the city’s attractions, including top restaurants, boutique shops, luxury salons and vibrant night life.

So if you’d like to call this piece of the capital home, then take a look at these top west end properties, which are currently on the market.

5 Melville Place

An architectural gem in Edinburgh’s West End has been sensitively restored to offer discerning homebuyers a rare opportunity.

As part of the city’s renowned Georgian New Town, 5 Melville Crescent, is a development with a rich history to match its enviable setting.

The A-listed, terraced townhouse was originally the home of Mary Walker who with her sister funded the building of St Mary’s Cathedral. It was also the home to a chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland in the mid-1800s, while the pioneering children’s doctor, John Playfair, took over the property in 1888.

Now it has been lovingly converted into a series of luxury apartments, which are being marketed by property experts Gilson Gray.

The five two and three bedroom apartments all boast the highest level of contemporary design and craftsmanship, with light-filled rooms and views across the city.

The property features refurbished, original windows, original cornices and architectural features with fully-equipped ‘chefs’ kitchens and state-of-the-art technology.

Prices for the apartments start at offers over £535,000.

Drumsheugh Gardens

Dunedin Properties is putting the finishing touches to two adjoining Victorian townhouses which have become apartments at 6 and 7 Drumsheugh Gardens in the West End while a third, 29, will be completed next year.

The property is within a short walk of the retail, financial and commercial city centre in Princes Street, George Street and Lothian Road and also has easy access to Haymarket Station.

The apartments will benefit from lift access and private parking (available by separate negotiation). To the front they look out over the green space of Drumsheugh Gardens (each apartment has key access) and to the rear the upper apartments view stretches to Edinburgh Castle.

Drumsheugh Gardens apartments are priced at £610,000 to £850,000, contact Strutt & Parker on 0131 226 2500.

The Playfair at Donaldson’s

One of the most iconic and majestic buildings in Edinburgh, Donaldson’s is set amidst 18 acres of elegant grounds and is dominated by the central Playfair Building: built in the 1840’s and designed in the style of a Jacobean palace by world-famous Scottish architect William Henry Playfair.

Located West of Edinburgh City Centre, the Category A listed Playfair Building includes a collection of 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments designed to provide fantastic views across Edinburgh, on to an attractive internal courtyard, and sweeping lawns leading to period gate lodges.

Since the announcement of its redevelopment, sellers Rettie & Co have seen a huge demand and interest in the properties, so get your skates on if you want to buy into this historical building.

Studio and one bedroom apartments start from £250,000, with two bedrooms priced at £450,000 and three bedrooms starting from £750,000.

2B Drumsheugh Gardens

This property is a recently refurbished two-bedroomed lower ground apartment with private south-facing garden.

The accommodation has been opened up to provide a dining hall off the kitchen, a spacious master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, second bedroom, bathroom and study. There are three under-pavement cellars. The sitting room leads to the decked, walled garden which is mature and low maintenance.

The flat is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £495,000

22A Learmouth Terrace

The flat at 22A Learmonth Terrace is a three-bedroomed West End property with a beautiful enclosed garden, surrounded by mature trees and including a lawn and sheltered terrace. The flat also has a sunny courtyard at the front.

For those wanting to add value, the flat offers potential for refurbishment and the space to indulge green fingers outside.

The property is for sale with Balfour & Manson for offers over £440,000