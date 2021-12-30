The team were sent out at 2.30am on Wednesday, December 30, after receiving reports of a dog trapped on a riverbank near Berwick Castle Ruins.

When they reached the scene, the team found the dogs owners, who had been out searching for hours. The team decided to continue the search, so as to reduce the risk of injury to the owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post on the Berwick Coastguard rescue team page, the team wrote: “Searches were conducted in thick brambles and undergrowth, and after around 90 minutes one of the team members located the dog”.

"Startled by the torchlight, the dog ran up a track away from the river, where thankfully her owners were waiting - the dog was reunited with owners and appeared uninjured after her evenings adventure”.

They also added: “HM Coastguard does not routinely search for missing domestic animals, but to stand by in this case and do nothing could have seen harm come to members of the public in trying to find the dog”.

This incident marks the 77th call-out for the Berwick Coastguard rescue team this year.

The dog, who was returned to her owners, after being found by Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The team were thanked in the comments of their Facebook post by the local community, including one woman who said: “Thank you for keeping everyone four legged and two legged safe”.

The rescue team issued a reminder to the public and wrote: “If you see anyone in danger on our coastline, cliffs or on the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.