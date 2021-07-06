A group of children were saved by a surfer after being swept out to sea at Culla Bay, Isle of Benbecula (HM Coastguard Benbecula).

The coastguard received a report from one of the children who stayed ashore that the rest of their group was at risk of being swept out to sea from Culla Bay, Benbecula.

However, a surfer in the area managed to get the children to the beach, where a number of bystanders helped to move them to safely ashore.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the alarm was raised at about 3pm.

Benbecula, Lochmaddy and Lochboisdale coastguard rescue teams and Stornoway rescue helicopter attended the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and police were also alerted to the situation.

All the children were assessed by Rescue 948 Paramedic and Scottish Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Two patients were transported to Uist and Barra Hospital following the incident, according to SAS.

A Stornoway rescue helicopter attended the scene (Photo: HM Coastguard Benbecula).

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 15:15 on 5th July 2021 to attend an incident at Culla Bay, Isle of Benbecula.

“Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene and two patients were transported to Uist & Barra Hospital.”

Praising the action of the child on the beach for calling 999, HM Coastguard Benbecula said: “Well done.”

The group of children being swept out to sea at Culla Bay, Isle of Benbecula (Photo: HM Coastguard Benbecula).

They also thanked the surfer, the Stornoway Rescue Helicopter, MRCC Stornoway, Police Scotland Highland and Islands Police Division, Scottish Ambulance Service, Uist and Barra Hospital and the bystanders who assisted.

