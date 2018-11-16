‘Beast from the East’ leads to bigger fleet

An electric-powered spreader that will be deployed as a patrol vehicle on the M8 is among new equipment made ready for this Scottish winter.

More than 22 traditional gritters will be located at 42 depots across Scotland as transport chiefs reacted to the extreme weather conditions brought by the “Beast from the East” earlier this year. A customised Unimog capable of spreading enhanced liquid de-icer has been added to the fleet.

A Hilltip Icestriker from Finland, fitted with a V plow, will also be trialled on the M80 – the same route where hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight in February amid a red weather warning for snow.

The Met Office has also launched a daily YouTube broadcast dedicated to conditions in Scotland.