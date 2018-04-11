Beach ball hedgehog released back into wild

The Scottish SPCA has released a hedgehog back into the wild after recovering from ‘balloon syndrome’.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called to help Zepplin the hedgehog, who resembled a beach ball, back in July 2017 after being spotted by a member of the public.

National Wildlife Rescue Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Zepplin has been recovering at our National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross for the past 253 days.

“Zepplin suffered from ‘balloon syndrome’. It’s likely that he was clipped by a car, puncturing a lung and causing air to become trapped under his skin.

“He’s certainly one of the largest hedgehogs we’ve taken into our care, with a circumference of 30 inches.

“Zepplin had a difficult time recovering, the hole we made in his skin kept healing faster than his punctured lung, we had to put plastic in with his spines to ensure the excess air could escape as the poor guy kept reinflating.

“Zepplin has thankfully made a full recovery after his ordeal and was released over the Easter weekend, along with other hedgehogs, in the Perthshire area.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed animal should call the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.