BBC Newsnight slammed after SNP leader mistake

SNP figures have criticised the BBC’s flagship politics show Newsnight after the programme used an incorrect picture of the party’s leader at Westminster.

Deputy Leader Keith Brown was among those sharing their ire after a graphic on the programme regarding a People’s Vote on Brexit was shown with a picture of former Westminster leader Angus Robertson.

Mr Robertson led the SNP group of MPs at Westminster for over ten years, but lost his seat in the snap general election last year and was replaced by Ian Blackford.

The graphic showed the SNP represented by Mr Robertson, who was also until earlier this year the party’s Depute Leader, while Vince Cable represented the Lib Dems.

Keith Brown tweeted: “Newsnight coverage is getting worse these days. Graphic showing Westminster Party Leaders manages to get SNP Leader wrong. Just basic stuff.”

Another Twitter user added: “Poor show you couldn’t get the SNP Westminster Leader correct.

“You’re a serious political programme but you don’t know who leads the third largest party in the House of Commons?

“We’re SO used to this lack of respect and serious interest in Scotland, but please up your game.”

Another noted “When the leaders came out at the cenotaph David Dimbelby mentioned them all in turn... Except one.

“Guess which one?”

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis was quick to apologise after being notified of the error, writing on her own Twitter: “We got this wrong. Apologies to @IanBlackfordMP. This was poor.”