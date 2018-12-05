BBC forced to pull Reporting Scotland bulletin after technical blunder

Have your say

The BBC were forced to pull today’s early edition of Reporting Scotland following an embarrassing technical blunder.

The lunchtime edition of the popular news programme was due to air at 1:30pm.

But the public broadcaster was forced to shelve the 15-minute broadcast just minutes before going to air. A public apology was televised to viewers over the late axing.

READ MORE: Hollywood star Tilda Swinton battles locals over plans for her Highland home

In a statement, a BBC spokesman said: “We experienced a technical failure in our production gallery a few minutes before the lunchtime edition of Reporting Scotland.

“We were unable to resolve the problem in time for transmission.

“We apologised on air to our viewers and broadcast a short feature programme in place of the news bulletin.”

The evening edition of Reporting Scotland starting at 6:30pm was expected to go to air as normal.

The BBC’s new dedicated TV channel for Scotland is due to go live in February.

READ MORE: New BBC Scotland channel will have a ‘People’s News’ programme

The broadcaster has already had to delay the scheduled start date, with the channel originally expected to go to air in the autumn.

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon has previously said “coming on air early in the new year was the best option for us, audiences and our suppliers”.