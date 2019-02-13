Bathgate business takes 50% stake in Surrey delivery firm

Bathgate-headquartered Eagle Couriers has taken a 50 per cent share in a Surrey-based delivery firm as it continues its acquisition strategy.

Eagle, which describes itself as “Scotland’s largest independent courier”, purchased the stake in Wey Group International as it eyes further expansion south of the Border.

The deal brings 45 additional drivers to the Scottish firm, which can now call on a combined fleet of more than 185 vehicles.

It also means that Eagle becomes a shareholder in The Alternate Parcels Company (APC), a UK-wide delivery network.

Wey Group’s brand and website will continue, with director Chris Jacobs managing the day-to-day business operations.

The move follows the courier’s full takeover of baggage repatriation provider THS Couriers, which has depots from Heathrow to Inverness.

Eagle Couriers co-director Fiona Deas said: “The addition of Wey Group is a big boost in terms of what we can manage ourselves south of the Border.

“We’re really excited for the future here and looking forward to seeing how things develop in the coming year.”

Jacobs added: “This is one of the most exciting phases in our 36 year history, becoming part of such a well-established sector leader will open markets previously unavailable to us and being founder-shareholders of the APC Overnight Network, we will bring advantages and opportunities to the table which will also benefit Eagle & THS couriers.”