Basil Brush to stage 'adults-only' Edinburgh Festival Fringe show

Basil Brush, the mischievous fox who has entertained millions of television viewers over more than a half a century, is to stage an adults-only show at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He is expected to be joined by some of the biggest names on the Fringe with a stage incarnation of his famous Basil Brush Show.

Billed as "Britain's most lovable fox" and a "national treasure," he will also be taking on one of the biggest Fringe venues this August.

He will stage a family fun show at 1pm every day at Underbelly's Cow Barn in George Square, before a no-hold-barred night-time show, "Basil Brush: Unleashed," at 6.45pm.

Publicity material for his adults-only show states: "Expect Basil Brush’s trademark anarchy as he takes on the world with everything from Love Island to Westminster getting a comic brushing.

"With nightly guests, this is going to be one hell of a debut."

Basil's TV career has seen him appear alongside The Goodies, Petula Clark, Cilla Black, Bruce Forsyth, French & Saunders and Eamonn Holmes, and on shows like the Chase, Fantasy Football League, Blue Peter and The Weakest Link.