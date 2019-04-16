Basil Brush fears Edinburgh bus strike chaos

Have your say

Basil Brush has expressed concerns about a looming bus strike in Edinburgh - after confirming he will be bringing a show to the Fringe.

The mischievous fox took to Twitter to reveal his worries about the impact of possible industrial action by drivers working for the city's main transport operator.

Basil posted an image of the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News, which he appears on today after his Fringe show was announced.

But Basil also noticed the paper's story about a huge majority of the Lothian Buses workforce voting for strike action after a three-week ballot.

Basil said: "Ooh who’s that handsome fellow on the front page of the Edinburgh News.

"Let’s hope there’s no bus strike during August or my little legs will be worn out climbing up and down to the Old Town!"

In a separate message, Basil posted a promotional video for his adults-only Fringe show, Basil Brush: Unleashed.

Basil will also be staging a family show at his venue, the Underbelly Cow Barn.