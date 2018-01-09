Bafta Awards 2018: The Shape Of Water leads nominations

Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman will compete with fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the leading actor prize at the Bafta film awards.
Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.
Sally Hawkins was the only Brit to receive a nod in the leading actress category, for her turn in The Shape Of Water.
She will take on Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.
The Shape Of Water, a fantasy romance directed by Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations at the 2018 awards with 12 nods, including best film.
Other movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth.
The ceremony will have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry.
The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.
Hugh Grant has picked up a supporting actor nomination for his villainous turn in Paddington 2 and is nominated alongside Christopher Plummer for All The Money In World. Plummer is nominated for the role he took over from Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the House Of Cards star.
Also nominated in the category are Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.
Oldman’s Darkest Hour co-star Kristin Scott Thomas is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as Clementine Churchill and will take on Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.
They are nominated alongside Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Laurie Metcalfe for Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer for The Shape Of Water.
British filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin McDonagh are both nominated for best director for their movies Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri respectively, alongside Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water and Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049.
Jordan Peele’s race satire Get Out has bagged him a nomination for best original screenplay, alongside the screenplays for I, Tonya, Lady Bird, The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The adapted screenplay category has seen nods for Molly’s Game, by Aaron Sorkin, Paddington 2, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Call Me By Your Name and The Death Of Stalin.
Bafta awards nominees in full
Best film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
Darkest Hour
The Death Of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Leading Actress
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul
I Am Not A Witch
Jawbone
Kingdom Of Us
Lady Macbeth
Film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
City Of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated Film
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life As A Courgette