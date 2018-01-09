Bafta Awards 2018: The Shape Of Water leads nominations

Have your say

Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman will compete with fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the leading actor prize at the Bafta film awards.

Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Sally Hawkins was the only Brit to receive a nod in the leading actress category, for her turn in The Shape Of Water.

She will take on Irish actress Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.

The Shape Of Water, a fantasy romance directed by Guillermo Del Toro, leads the nominations at the 2018 awards with 12 nods, including best film.

Other movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth.

The ceremony will have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry.

The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.

Hugh Grant has picked up a supporting actor nomination for his villainous turn in Paddington 2 and is nominated alongside Christopher Plummer for All The Money In World. Plummer is nominated for the role he took over from Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the House Of Cards star.

Also nominated in the category are Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Oldman’s Darkest Hour co-star Kristin Scott Thomas is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as Clementine Churchill and will take on Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.

They are nominated alongside Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Laurie Metcalfe for Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer for The Shape Of Water.

British filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin McDonagh are both nominated for best director for their movies Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri respectively, alongside Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water and Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049.

Jordan Peele’s race satire Get Out has bagged him a nomination for best original screenplay, alongside the screenplays for I, Tonya, Lady Bird, The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The adapted screenplay category has seen nods for Molly’s Game, by Aaron Sorkin, Paddington 2, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Call Me By Your Name and The Death Of Stalin.

Bafta awards nominees in full

Best film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death Of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Death Of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Leading Actress

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul

I Am Not A Witch

Jawbone

Kingdom Of Us

Lady Macbeth

Film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Documentary

City Of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Animated Film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life As A Courgette