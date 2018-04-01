Baby suffers cardiac arrest at safari park

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a West Midlands safari park on Easter Sunday following reports of a baby in a cardiac arrest.

West Mercia police said officers were supporting paramedics at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire after the incident was reported at 11.21am.

The infant was taken to hospital and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement issued later the park added: “Park staff have dealt with an incident this morning where a baby was taken ill and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Trained park staff immediately attended and provided care until emergency services arrived and took charge of the situation. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”