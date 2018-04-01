Baby dies following cardiac arrest at safari park

Have your say

A two-month-old baby girl has died after going into cardiac arrest at a West Midlands safari park.

Emergency services were called to West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, at 11.21am on Sunday (1 April) following reports of a baby in a cardiac arrest.

The child was airlifted to hospital but West Mercia police have since confirmed she sadly died.

Inspector Gurjit Singh said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl at this tragic time. Police officers are offering them support.

“I would like to thank staff and visitors at the park for their support and understanding while emergency services attended to the girl.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“I would request the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

A statement issued by the park earlier today read: “Park staff have dealt with an incident this morning where a baby was taken ill and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Trained park staff immediately attended and provided care until emergency services arrived and took charge of the situation. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”