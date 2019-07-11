Baby boy dies after choking on mango at Edinburgh nursery

A 10-month-old boy has died after being taken unwell at a nursery in Corstophine.

The child had been rushed to the Sick Kids Hospital on Tuesday after choking on food at the Bright Horizons Nursery in the David Lloyd Club at the Gyle.

The David Lloyd club where the nursery is located (Photo: Google Maps)

Police Scotland confirmed the baby boy later died in hospital on Wednesday 10 July. The Evening News understands the boy choked on a piece of mango.

Staff at the nursery have been offered counselling with new members of staff being drafted in from nearby nurseries to cover for the absentees.

Following the closure on Tuesday, parents were offered alternative care at the company's Cramond nursery.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, nursery manager Miranda Anderson said: "Some of our team will be attending counselling tomorrow to support them through this difficult time, therefore we will be drawing on the help of staff members from nearby Bright Horizons nurseries.

"Please be assured that for all of us, providing our children and families with our best care remains out priority."

On Wednesday the nursery also released a statement saying their "thoughts are focused on the child and the family at this difficult time".

It added: “We are taking every possible action to find out what happened, and are co-operating fully with the authorities. The safety and well-being of the children in our care is our absolute priority."

The nursery reopened earlier today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were contacted after a 10-month-old boy took unwell within a private nursery in the Corstorphine area of the city on Tuesday 9 July.

"The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he sadly passed away on Wednesday 10 July.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Bright Horizons Nursery have been contacted for comment.