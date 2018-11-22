Ayrshire hospital in lockdown after nurse stabbed

A hospital in Ayrshire is in lockdown after a nurse was stabbed.

It is understood that staff and patients at Ailsa hospital have been told to lock themselves in their rooms and offices while a major police investigation gets underway.

A helicopter is being used to help police officers search the hospital’s ground where the attack took place.

The woman has been rushed to hospital but no details have been released about her condition.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday November 22, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“Local officers, supported by the police helicopter, are currently conducting a search of the area and enquiries are ongoing.”

NHS Ayrshire & Arran have confirmed on social media that there is an “incident” on the grounds and that a lock down is in full effect.

The statement read: “Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown.

No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised.

A further update will be given as soon as possible.

Ailsa Hospital specialises in mental health and psychiatry and cares for elderly patients.

It has a 52 bed Intensive Physiatric Care Unit.