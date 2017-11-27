Ayrshire home shortlisted for Grand Designs’ House of the Year

A North Ayrshire countryside is in the running to be named House of the Year.

The ground-breaking architectural property is one of seven finalists from the UK which has been selected as part of Channel 4’s Gran Design.

Situated between Beith and Dalry, Newhouse of Auchengree was built on a brownfield site following North Ayrshire Council’s introduction of a planning policy aimed at promoting new rural houses of exceptional design quality a number of years ago.

The house, zinc-clad, is made up of a linked buildings that form a windbreak against the elements, while providing a versatile space for the homeowners, retired couple Mike and Sally Law.

Built during 2015 and 2016 after a successful application by Ann Nisbet Studio in 2013, the property has gone on to win every major architectural award in Scotland over the past year, plus winning a Scottish quality in planning award.

It is now on the shortlist of the RIBA 2017 Grand Designs: House of the Year on Channel 4, awarded to the best new house designed by an architect in the UK.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: “We are one of the few councils in Scotland to have a policy on single houses in the countryside as we want to attract and encourage bold and imaginative schemes like Newhouse of Auchengree.

“The outcome was even better than envisioned and the fact it has received national recognition shows what can be achieved with a forward-thinking, partnership approach.

“We are delighted to have supported the project from the outset.”

The winner will be announced on Tuesday 28 November on Grand Designs.