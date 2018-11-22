Ayr hospital stabbing: Facility in lockdown after ‘nurse’ stabbed

A hospital was in lockdown after a nurse was reportedly stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Ailsa Hospital in North Ayrshire at around 10.05am on Thursday after the female nurse was reportedly stabbed.

She is currently receiving treatment in hospital after the area was on lockdown while Police Scotland continued their searches.

At 12:59 NHS Ayrshire & Arran said the lockdown had ended.

The woman has been rushed to hospital but no details have been released about her condition.

Ayr MSP John Scott raised the incident at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament, saying: “I understand a nurse has been stabbed by a patient”.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was receiving reports about the incident as she came into the chamber for FMQs.

She said: “Our understanding - and let me stress this is our understanding, the first I will do when I leave the chamber will be to get a full update on this - our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening injuries and that police are fully involved in this incident.

Police are investigating

“Obviously, the safety of staff and patients is of the utmost importance.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran earlier said no patients, staff or visitors would be able to leave the site but restrictions were relaxed around 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 10.05am on Thursday, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital on Dalmenington Road in Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital.

“Local officers, supported by a police helicopter, are carrying out a search of the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”