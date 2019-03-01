Awards recognise stellar success of Scotland’s life sciences sector

Have your say

The winners of the 2019 Scottish Life Sciences Awards have been announced.

The prestigious gongs were presented at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in front of 700 leading players in Scotland’s dynamic life sciences sector.

The last year has been successful for the industry with increased investment, expansion and innovation. There was a record £85 million of investment in 2018.

This year’s winners include Charles River Laboratories, Scot Bio and the University of Edinburgh, and Flex Medical Solutions.

Organisations including Ernst and Young, GSK, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Merck, Piramal Pharma Solutions and the University of Glasgow supported the awards.

Awards were presented by Ivan McKee, Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation. Dr Kath Mackay from Innovate UK took to the stage to deliver a keynote address.

The ceremony - now in its 19 year - takes place every February. It was originally launched by Scottish Enterprise and is now managed by Speakeasy.

This year’s winners are:

Business Leadership Award - the Leadership team of Clintec

Rising Stars: High Growth Company - FlexMedical Solutions

Innovative Collaboration - Scot Bio and the University of Edinburgh

Investment of the Year - Canon Research Medical Europe

Rising Stars: Extraordinary Talent - Roylance Stability Storage

Outstanding Contribution to Skills Development - Charles River Laboratories

Innovation - Clinspec DX