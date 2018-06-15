Award for sisters who took on farm following family tragedy

Two sisters who took over the running of the family farm on Shetland following the tragic death of their father have been honoured for their work.

Kirsty and Aimee Budge, of Bigton Farm, Shetland, were named as BBC Countryfile Farming Heroes at an awards ceremony in Bristol this week.

Aimee said they felt “amazing” about the honour - but added it was a relief to be back on the farm after their trip south to collect their award.

“We loved getting dressed up for the awards as normally we are just in our waterproofs.

“But when we got back to the farm we were straight back to work. We had an electric fence to set up.”

Their father, Bryden, died in a tractor accident almost four years ago. Aimee was just 17 at the time, and her sister Kirsty only 21.

Since then, the pair have pressed on to keep the family farm going in his absence.

Aimee, now 20, said the farm had at first been a distraction following the loss of their father but it soon became clear they wanted to take it on and keep it in the family.

She said: “It came quite naturally to us to take the farm over. We have been helping on the farm since we were young. It’s been in the family for five generations so it was a natural feeling to want to keep it going.”

Aimee, who has just finished studying at the Scotland’s Rural College at Craibstone, said their mother, Helen, had got “very emotional” at the ceremony.

“We are so honoured to be recognised for all our hard work on the farm. We just really love being outdoors and I think our passion for that has got stronger and stronger as we go on.

“I think dad would be really proud of us and we just hope that he would be happy.”

The sisters look after around 70 cows, sheep and some grain at Bigton with the pair recognised for their progressive approach to farming.

Mother Helen, 52, told the BBC: “I will never ever believe how much they have been able to, in the absolute depth of tragedy, to step up.

“They have done it for their dad.”

Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, who presented the award, said: “Kirsty and Aimee have not just stepped into the shoes of their father, they are pioneering farming in Shetland and if I could hire them I would.”