Fires Australia

Australia fires: Shocking images show devastation caused by wildfires

These dramatic images show the horrific damage that the wildfires are causing as they ravage Australia.

One of the country's worst bushfire seasons, the fires have been fuelled by record temperatures and months of drought, with at least 24 people and countless animals having died since they began in September. (Main picture: The sky turns red from smoke from the Snowy Valley bushfire on the outskirts of Cooma. Getty)

The Australia Flag flies under red skies from the fires on 4th January in Bruthen.

1. The sky is tinted orange by the fire

The Australia Flag flies under red skies from the fires on 4th January in Bruthen.
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
An orange glow darkens the sky at 5pm in Auckland city as smoke from the fires in Australia travels to the neighbouring country of New Zealand. Picture: PA

2. The smoke has travelled as far as New Zealand

An orange glow darkens the sky at 5pm in Auckland city as smoke from the fires in Australia travels to the neighbouring country of New Zealand. Picture: PA
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Reserve troops were deployed to fire-ravaged regions across three Australian states

3. Shells of burnt out cars litter the affected areas

Reserve troops were deployed to fire-ravaged regions across three Australian states
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Burnt letter boxes are seen on Quinlans street after an overnight bushfire in Quaama in New South Wales.

4. Swathes of land have turned into smouldering, blackened hellscapes

Burnt letter boxes are seen on Quinlans street after an overnight bushfire in Quaama in New South Wales.
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4