Australia fires: Shocking images show devastation caused by wildfires
These dramatic images show the horrific damage that the wildfires are causing as they ravage Australia.
One of the country's worst bushfire seasons, the fires have been fuelled by record temperatures and months of drought, with at least 24 people and countless animals having died since they began in September. (Main picture: The sky turns red from smoke from the Snowy Valley bushfire on the outskirts of Cooma. Getty)
1. The sky is tinted orange by the fire
The Australia Flag flies under red skies from the fires on 4th January in Bruthen.