Nestled into the dramatic coastline of south-west Scotland is Dunskey Castle, a 16th-century abode with breath-taking views across the Irish Sea.

A magnificent landmark on the coastal path just south of the village of Portpatrick, the medieval ruin is steeped in history and legend, drawing visitors and filmmakers alike.

Dunskey is thought to occupy the site of the earlier Adair Castle, which was destroyed around 1500. The later structure was built for the Adairs of Kinhilt, who owned the Castle of St John in Stranraer.

The castle has been derelict since around 1700, but its imposing remains still portray its earlier grandeur.

It has appeared as a location in several films, including the 1951 film Kidnapped, based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, the Dirk Bogarde film Hunted, and the 1992 thriller Double X: The Name of the Game starring Norman Wisdom.

Now, the intriguing structure has hit the market and could be bought for just £100,000.

As well as the structure, the lucky buyer would have the keys to eight acres of surrounding land with dramatic clifftop views, from which Northern Ireland, just 20 miles away, can be spotted on a clear day.

Take a look at our picture gallery of the stunning property below.

1 . Dunskey Castle The castle is perched on the craggy cliffs of south west Scotland, overlooking the Irish sea | Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2 . Dunskey Castle The castle features a large, three-storey tower house measuring 30 metres by 14 metres | Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3 . Dunskey Castle As well as the main tower, there are also the remains of a vaulted cellar, a watch tower and a long wing to the north of the tower | Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

4 . Dunskey Castle Much of the structure remains despite being derelict since 1700. The walls of the castle are 5ft in thickness | Strutt & Parker Photo Sales