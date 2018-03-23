At least one dead after gunman storms French supermarket

Have your say

French authorities say a counter-terror operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a gunman stormed a supermarket.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the scene in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse.

A suspect has been surrounded and hostages have now been freed.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has described the situation as “very serious” and a police union official said the hostage-taker has killed at least one person inside the supermarket.

Regional police chief Jean-Valery Lettermann: “We unfortunately presume one person has been killed, but we cannot bring a doctor on site to check.”

According to reports, the suspect claimed allegiance to Islamic State as he stormed the supermarket at around 11.15am local time.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

Interior Minister spokesman Frederic Delanouvelle said that there is one suspect and police are trying to subdue him. He provided no details of how many people were inside the supermarket or were believed held hostage.