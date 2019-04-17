At least 28 people dead in Madeira tourist bus crash

Have your say

At least 28 people are dead after a tourist bus overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Details of the incident are scant, but images on social media showed the vehicle overturned and surrounded by firefighters.

The deaths have been confirmed by Lusa, the national news agency of Portugal.

German newspaper Bild said nine German tourists had died in the accident at Caniço. The coach was said to be carrying 50 passengers.

The nationality of the remaining passengers is not yet known.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “We are seeking information from the authorities in Portugal about a bus crash in Madeira and are ready to support any British people who require assistance.”

