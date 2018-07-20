Asda truck crashes into front of house in East Lothian

Have your say

An Asda lorry has crashed into a home in East Lothian.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 12.15pm today to Steading View, Tranent, to reports of a “lorry having struck a house.”

No other vehicles were involved and the condition of the lorry driver is unknown.

One eyewitness told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Every one had been asked to leave there homes and they say they don’t know when they will be aload back in one reserdent says the house are brand new homes”