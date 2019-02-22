Arrests made in investigation into death of man shot in Airdrie

Have your say

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was gunned down in front of children last year.

Gary More, 32, died after he was shot several times outside his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at around 8.10pm on Thursday September 6.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and alleged threatening behaviour.

Officers have also arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with alleged threats.

Both men are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.