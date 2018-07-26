Armed robbers jailed for ‘terrifying’ Edinburgh home raids

Two men who terrorised an elderly couple and a pregnant woman and her partner during separate raids on their Edinburgh homes have been jailed.

Colin Lindsay, 22, and Kevin Tully, 31, threatened a couple in their 60s with knives and stole cash and jewellery when they broke into their home on Dolphin Road in Currie on the early hours on Sunday, 11 February.

The female victim was hit over the head with a blunt object and required hospital treatment.

On Monday, 12 February, the pair broke into a house on Milligan Drive in The Wisp, threatening the occupants, one of which was heavily pregnant, and forcing them to hand over jewellery, electronic items and cash.

Following a large scale enquiry, Linsday and Tully were arrested that week. They pled guilty to the robberies at the High Court in Glasgow in June and today (Thursday, 26 July), were sentenced to imprisonment.

Tully was jailed for nine years’ and Linsday 10-and-a-half years.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “These were extremely frightening attacks on two couples in their own homes. The bravery they displayed when confronted by these thugs shouting orders and brandishing machetes and knuckledusters is truly outstanding, and it is partly thanks to the very detailed accounts they were able to give whilst under immense stress that we were able to identify the offenders so quickly. I would also commend the officers who worked on this case for their efforts in swiftly tracing and arresting these men and presenting a case which saw them admit their guilt in court.

“No-one should have to be subjected to such violence in the place they should feel safest. These incidents were extremely unusual with a person being assaulted during one robbery even rarer still, and I’d like to thank the people of Edinburgh for their support for the victims and our investigation.

“These intimidating, brazen criminals have been brought to justice and will spend a lengthy period of time in prison and not posing a danger to the public. Their conviction and sentencing should serve as a reminder that we will work tirelessly to put before the courts anyone who displays such needless violence and threatens the safety of our communities here in the capital.”

