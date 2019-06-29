Armed Forces Day: Scotland honours military personnel with events around the country

Events have been taking place around Scotland to mark this year's Armed Forces Day.

Glasgow, Aberdeen, Stirling, Dumfries and Kilmarnock were some of the locations hosting celebrations this year.

The annual event gives people a chance to show their support for the men and women in the Forces community, from currently serving troops to veterans, service families and cadets.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the occasion was "an opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you to the serving personnel and veterans who work so hard and sacrifice so much to keep us safe".

Scotland's veterans minister, Graeme Dey, attended the Stirling military show on Saturday.

He said: "Scotland has a long and proud military tradition, and the Scottish Government greatly values the contribution our Armed Forces, reservists and veterans community all make to our country.

"They are a huge asset to the nation and I am fully committed to supporting them during their service and beyond."