Applied Engineering Design sets sail with Eyemouth boat yard plan

Applied Engineering Design is to take on a key role in the regeneration of a Scottish boat yard after the project was given the green light.

Planning permission has just been granted for a new repair and maintenance facility at the Borders seaside town of Eyemouth as part of a £2 million investment. The boat yard is one of the last remaining repair facilities for the east coast fishing fleet and the RNLI.

The designs and planning were prepared by Edinburgh and Glasgow-based Applied Engineering Design (AED).

Under the plans, the existing sheds will be replaced with modern buildings that will accommodate larger boats as well as facilitating year-round working. The vision for the project also encompasses slipways and offices, education and hospitality facilities.

Tim Hetherington, director of AED, said: “The connection of the Eyemouth boat yard with the sea is unshakeable and it is a key employer in the town, providing work for up to 20 people. Without it, boats would have to go to Arbroath or Whitby for out-of-water repairs.

“The plans we prepared employ the latest civil and structural engineering techniques for work in the inter-tidal zone, the multiple sheds which will increase the range of boats the yard can handle and the educational facilities, including a viewing gallery.

“When the transformation is complete Eyemouth boat yard will be embraced as a focal point in the community which will provide valuable training and apprenticeship opportunities as well as skilled jobs.”