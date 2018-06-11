Appeal to trace Scots man missing in Australia

A 28-year-old man with connections to the Isle of Skye has been reported missing whilst travelling in Australia’s Northern Territory

Daniel Buckner’s family last heard from him on 21 May while he was in Darwin.

READ MORE: Missing person investigations increase by almost 1,000 in a year

Australia’s Northern Territory police said Mr Buckner had travelled to Australia from Scotland. The force added that they were concerned for his welfare and appealed for information on his whereabouts.

Australian police said Mr Buckner, who was travelling in a Jeep, is a qualified air conditioner engineer and may be looking for work.

Lochaber and Skye Police Division posted an appeal on Twitter to help trace Mr Buckner, who has family in Staffin, Skye.

The appeal said: “Ok followers, here’s your biggest challenge yet. Daniel Buckner (28) has been reported missing by family on Skye whilst travelling in Darwin, Australia. Last heard from on 21 May. Can this be shared enough to make sure he’s safe and well across the globe. Incident 2405.”