Appeal to find missing woman, 75, with connections to Bonnybridge area

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman who has links to Bonnybridge.

Jeanette MacRae (75) failed to return to her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire after attending a church social event in Kirkintilloch last night (Wednesday).

Missing woman Jeanette MacRae. Picture: Police Scotland

She has early stage dementia and officers say her family members are concerned she may have taken the wrong route driving home and become confused and unable to find her way back.

Jeanette left her home in Cleddons Court, Bishopbriggs, around 7pm to go to the event and was seen leaving an address in Westergreens Avenue, Kirkintilloch around 9.30pm that evening, walking towards Parkburn Road, but has not been seen since.

She is 5ft 8ins and slim with short, grey hair and wears glasses.

When Jeanette left home she was wearing a red jacket, grey trousers and black shoes.

She was driving a silver and blue Dacia with the registration number SB68 CBO.

As well as her connections in Bonnybridge, Jeanette also has ties to Burntisland and Kirkcaldy in Fife and the south side of Glasgow.

Inspector Duncan Evans said: “We are increasingly concerned about Jeanette as she attends the social event on a weekly basis and is usually home by 11pm.

“This is completely out of character and her family are worried that she may have lost her way.

“As Jeanette has been diagnosed with early dementia she may be confused. She could use her maiden name which is Carsewell and she may be trying to go to family or friends, including places where she has stayed before. We would ask anyone who knows her to look out for her.

“Anyone who may have seen Jeanette or her car should call Police Scotland immediately, quoting incident 0063 of Thursday, January 23. If Jeanette sees this appeal then I would ask her to contact us or her family as soon as she can.”

Police can be contacted on 101.