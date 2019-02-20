Appeal for witnesses following hate crime at Hearts game

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hate crime at Tynecastle Stadium.

The attack took place during the Hearts vs St Johnstone match on January 26.

A 52-year-old man from Ireland was watching the game from the Roseburn Stand with his young family when a man behind started using offensive language, aimed towards the St Johnstone supporters.

The victim asked if the man to be mindful of his language due to young children being nearby.

A xenophobic comment was then made towards him.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Stewards at the match were made aware and reported the matter to police who have been conducting inquiries to identify the suspect.

“Others who were within the Roseburn Stand and witnessed this incident are asked to come forward and assist officers with their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1764 of January 26.

