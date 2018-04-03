Anti-hate rally held in Edinburgh after “punish a Muslim” letter

Have your say

ANTI-racist campaigners braved the Capital’s blustery conditions for a rally against hate on the Mound this afternoon.

The Stand Up To Islamophobia protest was in response to a twisted “punish a Muslim” social media and letter campaign which allocates points for crimes against Muslims.

Stand Up To Racism Edinburgh organised speeches from Scottish Trades Union Congress president Satnam Ner and Leith Labour councillor Gordon Munro.

“We want to make a stand against this vile letter,” said Talat Ahmed, of Stand Up to Racism Edinburgh.

“We want to reclaim this day - that’s what’s happening up and down the country. Communities are gathering together like this - they won’t tolerate being divided.

Mr Ner said it was everyone’s responsibility to “ speak out against hate” and called on racists to face the full extent of the law.

“I couldn’t say no when I heard about this,” said Mike David, 37, of Tollcross. “It’s about being the change you want to be.”

Teacher Sandra Scott, 40, from Dalkeith, brought eight-year-old daughter, Ruby, with her. “We’ve seen in the last little while the effects Islamophobia has on people.

“This is so important to stand up for all the people who are suffering everyday.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE