Annie Lennox and Susan Boyle set to enter Scottish music hall of fame

Annie Lennox and Susan Boyle are to be inducted into the Scottish music hall of fame next month, organisers of one of Scotland’s leading music awards ceremonies have announced.

The Eurythmics star and the Britain’s Got Talent finalist will be honoured at next month’s SSE Scottish music awards in Glasgow.

The event will also see Boyle perform, marking her first live show for more than a year.

Previous inductees into the hall of fame include Ian Stewart, the late Rolling Stones co-founder and keyboardist, and singer-songwriter Donovan.

Ms Boyle, who enjoyed worldwide success with her first album, I Dreamed a Dream, which has sold more than 25 million copies, will open the event at the city’s SEC centre on 1 December.

The 57-year-old, from Blackburn, West Lothian, said: “I’m thrilled to be performing at this year’s SSE Scottish music awards, and to be opening the show is fantastic.

“The Scots are one of the best audiences in the world, so being in my home country on the SEC stage will be ­wonderful.

“I’m also incredibly honoured and speechless that I will be inducted into the Scottish music hall of fame.”

Acts up for awards include including Snow Patrol in the artist of the year category and Tom Grennan for the best UK artist award.

The awards, which will include performances from Mark Knopfler, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald. Kyle Falconer, and The Snuts, are the main fundraising vehicle for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins Scotland. Funds raised on the night are a vital part of the charity’s ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.

Donald MacLeod, chairman of the fundraising committee for Nordoff Robbins Scotland, said: “This year’s SSE Scottish music awards is shaping up to be the best yet; we can’t wait to celebrate in a new location with one of the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had.

“From Snow Patrol to Susan Boyle, we’re sure everyone in the room will enjoy a night to remember from start to ­finish.”