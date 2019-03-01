Animal rights campaigners call for tombstone to truck crash sheep

Have your say

Animal rights campaign group PETA has called for a memorial to 200 sheep which died when a lorry overturned on the A76 Sanquhar to Thornhill road this week.

The proposed tribute would feature an image of a sheep next to the words: “In Memory of the Sheep Who Suffered and Died in a Lorry Accident at This Spot. Try Vegan.”

Over 200 sheep died in the incident on the A76. Picture: Police Scotland

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland does not have to sink with Brexit ship

More than 200 sheep died when the lorry transporting the animals overturned in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday evening. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

READ MORE: Two-year-old Scots girl who died ‘fobbed off’ numerous times before cancer diagnosed

Campaigners claim the memorial would encourage drivers - including those with animals on board - to slow down and travel safely.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “For nothing more than some chops, this crash left animals suffering on an already terrifying trip, likely to the abattoir.

“PETA’s roadside memorial can prevent further tragedies, including human ones, by reminding people to drive with care and spare a thought for animals by no longer eating them.,