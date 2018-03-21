Anger as fans asked to pay £103 for new Scotland kit

Members of the Tartan Army have lashed out over the cost of the new yellow Scotland away kit.

While supporters of the National team were overall positive about the design of the new kit, which saw the team move away from the ‘cursed’ pink shirt.

However, fans have been quick to react to the cost of purchasing the new Adidas kit.

Sold only from JD as part of the merchandise agreement, fans will need to pay £60 for the away shirt alone, with men’s away shorts costing £28 and socks costing £15.

Youngsters get a shirt for £5 less at £55 with shorts being a pound cheaper at £27.

Juniors face a bill of £45 for the shirt, £23 for the shorts and £12 for the socks.

Members of the Scotland Supporters’ Club can obtain a 15% discount when they sign up saving £9 if they were to buy the adault shirt alone.

The Mexico inspired 86 kit has went down well with fans, but some have been less than impressed with the cost.

One social media user tweeted: “New Scotland away top is cracking. Not grown adult paying £60 for a football top cracking, but cracking all the same.”

Another tweeted: “Grown men excited about a £60 Scotland top they’ll never wear to a tournament. They should be given away free as an apology for past 20 years.”

The kit will be worn for the first time when Scotland take on Hungary in Budapest next week.

