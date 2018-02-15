Andy Murray Live voted best show at SSE Hydro by public

Andy Murray Live has been voted as the winner of The SSE Live Awards 2017 with over 40% of the vote.

The show beat 81 other events and marks the second time that Andy Murray Live has won the coveted award after also being crowned winner in 2016.

Roger Federer won over the crowd in Glasgow by wearing a kilt during his match against Andy Murray during Andy Murray Live.

The show is the first event to retain its title in the three year history of the awards.

READ MORE: Roger Federer dons a kilt as Andy Murray says comeback on track

Speaking of the win, Andy said: “It’s great that Andy Murray Live has won this award for a second year running. I am very proud of the event and what it has achieved in the past couple of years, particularly the amount we raised for charity in 2017 and it’s always good to see this recognised by the fans as well.”

The exhibition match took place in November in front of a sold out audience of over 10,000 fans.

As well as providing entertainment for the expectant crowd, the event also raised over £700,000 raised for UNICEF UK and local Glasgow charity Sunny-sid3up.

The night was remembered by many for the night that tennis great Rodger Federer wore a kilt, with Jamie Murray also joining Andy on stage for a doubles match against fellow tennis aces Mansour Bahrami and Tim Henman.

And it appears that Hydro was a popular venue for live sporting events with Celtic’s tribute to the Lisbon Lions also featuring in the top 3.

The top five acts with the most votes were in the 2017 SSE Live Awards for The SSE Hydro were:

1. Andy Murray Live, presented by SSE

2. Donny Osmond

3. Celebrate ‘67 Live

4. Queen & Adam Lambert

5. Take That

Colin Banks, Head of Sponsorship & Reward for SSE, said: “We have again been overwhelmed by the passion of fans in this year’s SSE Live Awards. The range of events across all three venues has never been wider and has shown that there really is something for everybody. Whether it was sharing videos and gifs on social media to back their favourite act, to encouraging other fans to join in, the events’ supporters really made their voices heard.”

READ MORE: Andy Murray Live charity event doubles money raised in second year

“Congratulations to all involved with the Andy Murray Live, presented by SSE event that took place at The SSE Hydro in November, it really was an incredible night and it is a deserved winner.”