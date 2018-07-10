Andy Murray: I’ll return to tennis this month

Sir Andy Murray has revealed details of an impending comeback as he appeared in an unfamiliar role at Wimbledon.

Dual Wimbledon winner Sir Andy, who has struggled with a hip injury that has seen him sidelined for large parts of the last two seasons, said he is targeting a warm-up event for the US Open for his comeback.

The Scot said that he had no regrets about his withdrawal from this year’s tournament at SW19, praising it as one of his smartest decisions ever.

Murray was appearing at the BBC in a role he described as ‘different’ appearing as a guest with Tim Henman and Sue Barker.

Asked how it felt at Wimbledon in a non-playing capacity, he said: “I thought it was going to be worse.

“I think it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made not to play. It was a really, really difficult decision for me but last year I came in when my hip was bad and got through to the quarters and I haven’t played since then pretty much, and missed a whole year because of that.

“This year I was feeling a bit better but I didn’t want to go into the event and potentially play four or five matches and do any damage again. I just wanted to make a smart decision.

“I was back practising on Monday on the hard courts and hopefully I’ll be back competing in the next few weeks.”

Murray also told the BBC that he knew that he wouldn’t win this year’s Wimbledon, with Roger Federer currently favourite to break his own record and secure a ninth title.

The former world No.1 revealed that he was targeting the Washington Open, which takes place at the end of this month, for his next tournament.

He could also make an appearance at the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August, which he has won on two occasions.

Playing in the US Open, which he won in 2012, would mark Murray’s first Grand Slam appearance since Wimbledon last year.