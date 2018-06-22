‘An Audience with Paul Gascoigne’ coming to Edinburgh

Have your say

Football fans will have the opportunity to quiz Paul Gascoigne about his time in Scottish football and beyond in a Q&A session in Edinburgh.

The former Rangers, Lazio and Tottenham star will take talk to avid fans about the glory days in a roughly 2 hour event hosted by David Tanner.

The event takes place on September 8 at the EICC with tickets soon to be on sale from the EICC official site.

As well as Gazza, a number of special guests are scheduled to take part in the show.

Doors open at 7pm with performance starting at 8pm.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+. More details on tickets to follow.