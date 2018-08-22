Ambulance overturns in crash at Whitburn Cross

Have your say

An ambulance has overturned at Whitburn Cross following a collision with another vehicle.

Police were called at 6:40am following the incident which involved an ambulance and a Ford Ranger on East Main Street

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and that no patient was in the ambulance at the time.

Images shared to the Edinburgh Evening News show that the lights and siren appeared to be on.

Despite the crash, the road remains open with cars able to filter through around the ambulance.

Recovery vehicles are attending the incident.