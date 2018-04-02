Ambulance crews dealing with 50 alcohol cases daily

Ambulance crews were forced to attend more than 15,000 emergencies last year where alcohol was to blame.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives reveal the number of incidents where drink was an “additional factor” increased from 2016.

In total, there have been 53,141 alcohol-related incidents in the past three years, the equivalent of nearly 50 a day.

The Freedom of Information response showed Glasgow had the highest number in 2017, with a total of 3783.

That was followed by Edinburgh with 1674 and North Lanarkshire with 1279.

The exact number is likely to be higher, as paramedics often do not specifically record if alcohol was one of the causes of the emergency.

The figures come as the Scottish Ambulance Service struggles to deal with the demand.

It was reported earlier this year that police and fire services have been called upon to help out with certain patients.

The Scottish Conservatives previously campaigned for measures such as recovery centres for people who had over consumed at weekends and during big events, to take the strain off ambulances and accident and emergency departments.

Annie Wells, Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman, said it had become clear that people who had consumed too much alcohol were putting an immense and unnecessary strain on the ambulance service.

“What’s more worrying is the real scale of this will be so much higher, as these are only the incidents when the Scottish Ambulance Service has deemed it necessary to specifically record alcohol as a factor.

“The SNP government needs to ensure ambulance staff are sufficiently resourced to deal with current challenges, and regrettably that includes alcohol.

“We need to start discussing measures that could take the pressure off paramedics, including the possible role of temporary units in towns and cities to deal with those who’ve consumed too much, meaning they wouldn’t need to go to A&E or trouble the ambulance service.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour shadow cabinet secretary for health, said: “It is clear Scotland needs to radically change its relationship with alcohol - but we should also recognise there are serious health problems linked to poverty and inequality around Scotland. That is why we need to tackle the serious health inequalities in our society,deliver better education from a young age about a healthy relationship with alcohol and ensure our public services have the resources to deliver the support Scots need.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Scottish Ambulance Service staffing has increased by nearly 24 per cent since 2006 – and we have increased the ambulance service budget by 46 per cent, to £237 million, while we are committed to training a further 1,000 paramedics by 2021.

“We recognise the damaging impact misuse can have, not just on individuals but the public services who respond to it. We have taken a number of actions to tackle alcohol misuse, including pressing ahead with minimum unit pricing and we will be refreshing our alcohol strategy shortly.”