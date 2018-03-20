Amazon and Queen-Johanna among unusual baby names in Scotland

Sailor, Thor, Hero, Rainbow and Ultra-Violet were among the unusual names given to babies born in Scotland last year.

A full list of the names given to the 52,911 babies born across the country in 2017 has been revealed by the National Records of Scotland(NRS).

While Jack and Olivia were the most popular names for babies, some parents opted for more bizarre and unique names for their children.

Unique boy names included Amazon, Boston-Blu, Dash, Duke, Hero, King, Little-One, Marvelous, Oak, Roar, Royal and Thor.

Girl names on the list included Bella-Caledonia, Bonnie-Darling, Breeze, Divine, Heaven, Kalypso, Little, Lucky, Pepper and Porsche.

Other baby girls were called Ultra-Violet, Tuppence, Rainbow, Sailor, Scout, Vogue and Queen-Johanna. One baby girl on the list was simply called M.

Many parents opted to name their children after famous figures and celebrities with boys called Einstein, Elvis, James-Dean and Peter-Gabriel.

There was also a boy called Kubrick - surname of famed film director Stanley - and one called Stewie, the name of the scheming baby in hit animated TV comedy Family Guy.

A baby girl was called Willoughby, perhaps in tribute to ITV presenter Holly Willoughby, and another girl was named Lulu after the Scots singer.

Other parents went with a sporting theme with one boy called Ricksen, perhaps in tribute to former Rangers star Fernando, and one called Novak as a nod to tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Places names also proved popular with a boy called Kelso and girls named Aberdeen, Atlanta, Cuba, Havana, Tiree and Paisley-Rose.

There was also a record low of babies called Donald - the name of US presidential candidate Donald Trump - with just 10 being given the moniker.

Parenting groups hailed mums and dads for their creativity — but warned some of the names could lead to problems in later life.

Justine Roberts, the founder of Mumsnet, said: “Everyone finds their own baby uniquely marvellous, and it can be tempting to emphasise it by dreaming up a brand new name for them.

“Mumsnet users are divided on this: whether an unconventional name sounds strong and dramatic or just plain silly can depend very much on your personal taste.

“One piece of advice is to consider whether the name would still work if the child in question became a High Court Judge. But then, life really would be very boring if we were all called Mark or Susan.”

A recent poll carried out by the the parenting site found that more than a quarter, 26 per cent, of parents had a name they weren’t brave enough to use.

Of those, nearly half, 45 per cent, were ultimately rejected on the grounds that they were too “quirky”, while 18 per cent of parents backed out over fears that their child would be judged.

A separate list released by NRS revealed that Smith, Brown and Wilson remain the three top surnames in Scotland. They have been the most common surnames recorded in the registers for over 40 years, based on five-yearly analysis going back to 1975.