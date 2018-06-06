Amazing images show Edinburgh under a blanket of haar

A photographer has told of his quest to capture these amazing pictures of Edinburgh Castle poking out of the top of a blanket of haar.

Tom Duffin spent three days following the haar around Edinburgh in a bid to get the stunning pictures.

Edinurgh Castle and the spire of St Columba's Church surrouned by haar that was rolled in of the North Sea. Picture: Tom Duffin.

He chased the natural phenomenon, which occurs when warm air passes over the North Sea, in the Scottish Capital last week.

The 55-year-old, who lives in the capital, said a haar “presents rare gifts and magical moments” for a photographer.

He said: “Last week I planned a sunset shoot of Edinburgh from the middle of a field in Midlothian, using a very long telephoto lens.

“When I arrived at my spot I didn’t stop, as the haar had swept inland and smothered all chances of a view to the city.

The city of Edinburgh covered by haar. Picture: Tom Duffin.

“Driving south, I eventually caught the leading edge of the cloud as I climbed Soutra Hill.

“The view takes in all of Midlothian, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

“But that night the cloud stretched all the way over and beyond Fife with only the Pentland Hills able to stretch above the waves.”

The next day Tom noticed most of the city was obscured by the haar except the iconic castle, which was sitting exposed above the fog.

Tom snapped some sunset pictures before he raced to his car and drove to Arthur’s Seat where he walked up to get a “perfect view” of the castle.

Two men who had ventured up the crags for a sunset beer were persuaded by Tom to feature in one of the stunning pictures.

He added: “I persuaded two strangers to stand really, really still on the edge of the cliff, while I took 30-second long-exposure photos from my tripod.

Edinurgh Castle. Picture: Tom Duffin.

“In the future, if I’m asked why I bother wheezing up hills in the dark and the damp, again and again, I’ll just show them this image.

“As I turned to go down, the full moon appeared out of the haar at the end of the crags, so inevitably another hour was spent trying to capture the scene”.

The city of Edinburgh covered by a blanket of haar. Picture: Tom Duffin.