Alpha Offshore Service awarded Dutch wind farm contract

Alpha Offshore Service, which was acquired by Aberdeen-based Sparrows Group last year, has been awarded a contract for a large windfarm in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The agreement struck with NoordzeeWind, a joint venture between utility company Nuon and Shell, covers blade repair work at the Egmond aan Zee offshore windfarm.

Alpha Offshore will provide experienced personnel with specialist knowledge of the 44-metre Vestas turbines.

Mikkel Lund, chief executive at Alpha Offshore, said: “As a specialist in blade inspection and repair, Alpha Offshore has carried out more than 1,000 blade repair projects to date.”